6 Lightweight Jeans You Can Totally Wear All Summer Long
As hot as summer gets, some people still won’t go out without wearing a pair of jeans. But diehard denimheads don’t have to suffer through the intense heat, baking in their blue jeans. There are plenty of stylish jeans out there catered toward keeping it cool all summer long. Emphasizing lighter-weight denim, these jeans shed the weight to make a for a breezier experience. Typically, most garden-variety blue jeans will use denim that weighs about 12 to 16 ounces per square yard. Some serious jeans even push the limits and tip the scales well past that, packing on the ounces to the twenties. A few have even strived to make jeans using denim that weighs a full 32 ounces per square yard. That’s two pounds. For reference, that is quite literally like wearing a rug.www.gearpatrol.com