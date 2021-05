MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CTI Life Sciences Fund announced today the first closing of its third venture capital fund ("CTI LSF III"), with $100M CDN of capital now available for investment. The new fund includes reaffirmed support from CTI's existing investors, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Investissement Québec (IQ) and Teralys Capital. BDC Capital's Fund Investments team is joining in the first close of CTI LSF III alongside existing LPs. Previously, BDC Capital has invested in CTI LSF II via the Venture Capital Action Plan (VCAP) High Performing Funds program on behalf of the Government of Canada.