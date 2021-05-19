That Rumor That Biden Didn't Really Drive The Ford F-150 Lightning Is Bullshit
Remember yesterday when the current President visited Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center and we got a sneak peek at the new Ford F-150 Lightning? And remember how he drove a camouflaged pre-production version of the new electric truck around a little bit in a big, empty test track area? President Biden also seemed to have leaked the truck’s 0-60 time, too. Anyway, there’s a goofy rumor flying around that Biden didn’t actually drive the truck. That’s, uh, bullshit.jalopnik.com