newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Batman v Superman: Jake Tapper Has Thoughts on Journalistic Integrity in the SnyderVerse

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on this week's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, CNN correspondent Jake Tapper took his colleague Dana Bash to task for biased on-air statements that she made in the 2016 blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In the Zack Snyder-directed film, Bash is one of a number of journalists, pundits, and academics who have brief cameos playing the DC Films universe version of themselves. While acknowledging that he totally would have taken the role if asked, Tapper joked that repeating anti-Superman talking points during a newscast likely would have hurt Bash's (and implicitly CNN's) credibility among viewers from Metropolis.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Ant Man#Conan O Brien Needs#Metropolis#Justice League#Hbo Max#The Snyder Cut#Capitol#Dc Universe#Thoughts#Conversation#Films#Cnn Anchors#Brief Cameos#Pundits#Captain America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesGeekTyrant

Tom Welling Would Play Superman Again Alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman

Smallville actor Tom Welling has always shown resistance to playing Superman again after his time on the classic DC series. He did recently reprise his role as Clark Kent in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" TV event in 2019, which was cool. But, would he ever reprise that role again? Yeah, he actually would!
Movies411mania.com

Thoughts on a Black Superman Movie

Here we go! Yes, it’s an easy subject that will draw plenty of heated comments but let’s take a balanced look at what’s going on with DC Films and Warner Bros.’ Superman reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nahesi Coates that will reportedly center on a Black version of Kal-El, not Val-Zod.
Moviessupermanhomepage.com

“Batman v Superman：Dawn of Justice” Master Craft Superman Statue

Beast Kingdom’s ‘Entertainment Experience Brand’ has unveiled their “Batman v Superman：Dawn of Justice” Master Craft Superman Statue, the latest offering in the DC Memorial Statue series. The Mastercraft line of high-quality, handmade, and hand-painted statues, takes on the mighty Son Of Krypton, with the MC-040, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of...
Theater & Dancecapradio.org

Jake Tapper's 'The Devil May Dance' Is A Sequel To 'The Hellfire Club'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about his historical thriller: "The Devil May Dance." CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
TV & VideosDeadline

Peter Bart: As TV News Is Critiqued For Blurring Fact & Rumor, CNN’s Jake Tapper Confuses Us Further With Novel That Blends RFK, Sinatra & Jeffrey Epstein

“Gossip nowadays passes for news,” the late Bobby Kennedy once told me. Except I never met him and he might never have said that. I read it in a new book by Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor who, like some other TV newsmen, cheerfully invents dialogue between famous people. In doing so, he (and they) further contribute to the blur between the real and unreal that characterizes the media today. Tapper, to his credit, at least labels some of his inventions as fiction, albeit well-researched fiction.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Welling Has An Idea For How To Get Back Into The Superman Game and Robert Pattinson Would Be Involved

Before Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman and Lois or even Brandon Routh’s Superman Returns, many of our associations with the Last Son of Krypton came through Tom Welling’s Smallville. So the iconic theme song “Save Me” rings in our ears as the 44-year-old actor shares his current thoughts on returning to the red and blue for an upcoming project.
MoviesComicBook

Bridgerton Gets Slow Motion Snyder Cut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones gave Bridgerton the Snyder Cut treatment during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former Saturday Night Live star hosted the event and filmed some sketches to air during the broadcast. In one, included below, she inserts herself into a steamy scene from Netflix's hit regency romance series Bridgerton. But when Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) starts moving too fast, Jones calls for a "Snyder cut." The aspect ratio changes, as does the color palette, and everything slows down. The scene apparently goes on for a full four hours (not really). You can watch the sketch from the MTV Movies & TV Awards below and finds a list of all the winners from the show here.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Trinity To Get A Trilogy From DC

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are regarded as "The Trinity" of recognisable superhero names at DC Comics. Both created in the earliest days of DC Comics, they usually have solo books running, are usually in the main cast of the Justice League, have spin-off series and graphic novels, get lots of multi-media adaptations and have plenty of merch.
MoviesMovieWeb

Smallville Star Tom Welling Would Love to Be The Superman in The Batman Universe

Smallville star Tom Welling has offered the suggestion that he join The Batman universe as The Man of Steel alongside Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. While saying that he would be on board for a cameo as the DC superhero in CW's The Flash at some stage, the actor stated that he would love the opportunity to stand alongside The Batman as Superman.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Zack Snyder has weighed in on JJ Abrams’ Black Superman reboot

Zack Snyder, the director of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, has given his take on the developing Black Superman reboot that has J.J. Abrams attached. Some DC fans are not happy that Snyder hasn’t been given the chance to continue the so-called SnyderVerse; however, it seems Snyder himself has no hard feelings towards J.J. Abrams. Even in the wake of the relatively successful release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max earlier this year, the divisive director is handing over the keys to the kingdom with good grace.
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder Has Delayed The Fountainhead Because He Thinks It Will Freak Everyone Out

When it comes to filmmaking, Zack Snyder believes in not pulling any punches. This no-holds-barred approach led to the creation of the DCEU under Snyder, where Superman is a brooding alien struggling against a suspicious world, and Batman is a jaded vigilante who kills his enemies. Snyder's DCEU movies have led to highly polarized reactions from critics and the general public. And the filmmaker appears to have learned to expect such reactions to his work. In a recent interview, Snyder explained that he has decided to postpone his passion project, a movie adaptation of Ayn Rand's novel The Fountainhead until a more liberal political climate arrives.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Seth Rogen Recalls the Time George Lucas Claimed the World Would End in 2012

During an appearance on today's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, actor and comedian Seth Rogen, appearing in support of his new memoir Yearbook, told a story about Star Wars creator George Lucas, and how he allegedly bought into a conspiracy theory that claimed the world would end in 2012. After aggressively defending that position in a magazine interview (Lucas would later say it was a joke), Lucas reportedly said something to him that made him assume it the legendary filmmaker's real position. He also said that he imagines Lucas won't be especially happy with the book when it hits the stands tomorrow.