Batman v Superman: Jake Tapper Has Thoughts on Journalistic Integrity in the SnyderVerse
During an appearance on this week's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, CNN correspondent Jake Tapper took his colleague Dana Bash to task for biased on-air statements that she made in the 2016 blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In the Zack Snyder-directed film, Bash is one of a number of journalists, pundits, and academics who have brief cameos playing the DC Films universe version of themselves. While acknowledging that he totally would have taken the role if asked, Tapper joked that repeating anti-Superman talking points during a newscast likely would have hurt Bash's (and implicitly CNN's) credibility among viewers from Metropolis.comicbook.com