Batman v Superman: Jake Tapper Has Thoughts on Journalistic Integrity in the SnyderVerse

Leslie Jones gave Bridgerton the Snyder Cut treatment during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former Saturday Night Live star hosted the event and filmed some sketches to air during the broadcast. In one, included below, she inserts herself into a steamy scene from Netflix's hit regency romance series Bridgerton. But when Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) starts moving too fast, Jones calls for a "Snyder cut." The aspect ratio changes, as does the color palette, and everything slows down. The scene apparently goes on for a full four hours (not really). You can watch the sketch from the MTV Movies & TV Awards below and finds a list of all the winners from the show here.