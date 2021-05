The Minnesota Vikings are a team heading into 2021 under the radar. Just like Mike Zimmer likes it. Since the Vikings finished 2020 at 7-9, many people and analysts aren’t giving the Vikings a fair shot this year. Many players on the Viking’s roster are also being overlooked. Minnesota has a ton a great talent on both sides of the ball, and the national media has never really gave any players, and the team in general, any credit. If some of these players on this list played for the Patriots or Cowboys, they’d be household names. Let’s dive in and see who made the list.