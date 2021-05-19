newsbreak-logo
Disney's Zombies 3 Announces New Cast Members to Play Aliens

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Channel's Zombies 3 is officially going extraterrestrial. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that Matt Cornett, Kyra Tantao, and Terry Hu have been cast in the upcoming threequel film as new alien characters. Cornett, who is known for appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will play an alien named A-Lan. Tantao, who recently appeared on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, will be playing the alien A-Li. Hu, who is nonbinary, will be stepping into their first onscreen role as the nonbinary alien A-Spen.

