Cell-Cultured Chicken May Be Coming to the U.S. This Year

The current study aims to investigate the effects of dietary source of n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) on immune response in broiler chickens, represented by cytotoxic cell activity. A total of 255 one-day-old male Cobb 500 broiler chickens were fed on fish oil (FO)-, flaxseed oil-enriched diets at 50 and 19 g/kg, respectively, in addition to the soybean-based control diet. At slaughter, samples of blood and spleen were harvested from 20 birds/treatment (n = 20). The immune tissues' fatty acid profile was analyzed by gas chromatography, and the cytotoxic cell activity was investigated. The results showed that supplementing broiler chickens with diets rich in n-3 PUFA had a substantial effect on the broiler immune tissues' fatty acid profile. Cytotoxic cell activity was significantly higher in splenocytes and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from broilers fed flaxseed oil than those provided FO and the soybean control diet. These results suggest that flaxseed oil may be used to enrich chickens with n-3 PUFA and improve the immune status of chicken flocks to resist diseases.