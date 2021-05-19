newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Cell-Cultured Chicken May Be Coming to the U.S. This Year

By Matthew Hart
nerdist.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April of this year, Eat Just launched its cell-culture chicken in restaurants across Singapore. Now, another startup, Upside Foods, is looking to popularize its own cell-culture chicken in the US. And the company says the sci-fi foodstuffs could hit store shelves in the second half of 2021. Upside Foods.

nerdist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#U S#Cultured Meat#U S Restaurants#U S Production#Market#Cell Cultured Chicken#Sci Fi#Upside Foods Foodbeast#Upside Foods#Yahoo Finance#Good Chicken#American#Cell Cultured Meat#Sustainable Meat#Foods Valeti#Lab Meat#Upside Foods Ceo#Fats#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Related
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Global Plant-Based-Meats Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Amy's Kitchen, The Vegetarian Butcher, Maple Leaf Foods, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Greenleaf, Hungry Planet, Next Level & Abbots Butcher

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to...
AgricultureConscious Life News

The Real Reason Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Google Want You to Eat Lab-Grown ‘Meat’

Bill Gates, who co-founded the startup of the imitation meat company Impossible Foods, now insists synthetic beef is a necessary strategy to address climate change. Gates wants Americans and other Western nations to switch to a diet of 100% synthetic beef. Coincidentally, Oregon is now proposing a ballot initiative for the 2022 general election that would effectively ban most meat sales and consumption in the state.
Agriculturewattagnet.com

MeaTech to open cultured chicken pilot plant in 2022

The facility will be used to create a meatier hybrid plant-based protein. MeaTech has announced plans to establish, own and operate a pilot plant designed to scale up cultured chicken fat production by 2022. "A key challenge facing the cultured meat industry is cost-efficient production. We believe that establishing this...
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Future Meat Once Again Slashes Production Price of Cultured Chicken

This week, Future Meat Technologies announced that it was able to reduce the production price of 110 grams of its cultured chicken breast to $4 (h/t Plant Based News). This is the second time this year that Future Meat technologies has the lowered the production price of its cultivated protein, after having reduced the price of a quarter-pound of cultured chicken breast to $7.50 in February.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Apple Production By Year

United States apple production down 833 million pounds from last year. The United States produced 10.25 billion pounds of apples in 2020, down 833 million pounds from the prior year. The most apples ever produced in the United States was 11.86 billion pounds in 2014. The United States has produced...
AgricultureBradford Era

Fowl news: U.S. restaurants are facing a chicken shortage

Eager to dive into a plate of chicken wings or a tender chicken sandwich? You might have to wait a while. Restaurants across the United States are saying they are struggling to keep a steady stream of chicken tenders, breasts and wings on their customers’ plates due to a nationwide poultry shortage.
Australia13newsnow.com

111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

CANBERRA, Australian Capital Territory — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years. Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.
IndustryNature.com

Dietary source of polyunsaturated fatty acids influences cell cytotoxicity in broiler chickens

The current study aims to investigate the effects of dietary source of n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) on immune response in broiler chickens, represented by cytotoxic cell activity. A total of 255 one-day-old male Cobb 500 broiler chickens were fed on fish oil (FO)-, flaxseed oil-enriched diets at 50 and 19 g/kg, respectively, in addition to the soybean-based control diet. At slaughter, samples of blood and spleen were harvested from 20 birds/treatment (n = 20). The immune tissues' fatty acid profile was analyzed by gas chromatography, and the cytotoxic cell activity was investigated. The results showed that supplementing broiler chickens with diets rich in n-3 PUFA had a substantial effect on the broiler immune tissues' fatty acid profile. Cytotoxic cell activity was significantly higher in splenocytes and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from broilers fed flaxseed oil than those provided FO and the soybean control diet. These results suggest that flaxseed oil may be used to enrich chickens with n-3 PUFA and improve the immune status of chicken flocks to resist diseases.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

Institutional bitcoin solutions provider NYDIG has announced a partnership with leading fintech company Fidelity National Information (FIS) to bring bitcoin services to hundreds U.S. banks in the coming months. The partnership could allow countless customers to buy, hold and sell bitcoin through their legacy bank accounts, according to the firm.
Marketsprnewsleader.com

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2025

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cell Culture Media and Reagents market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cell Culture Media and Reagents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cell Culture Media and Reagents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Agriculturefb.org

Livestock and Farm Groups Discuss Cattle Market Transparency

A group of farm and livestock organizations met last week to find ways to improve cattle market transparency. Micheal Clements shares more about the discussion. Clements: Six agriculture groups recently held a discussion on the current state of cattle markets. The meeting included the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, R-CALF, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, National Farmers Union and the Livestock Marketing Association. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall calls the meeting an unprecedented event.
Travelvestnikkavkaza.net

Turkish culture minister may travel to Russia May 17

The Turkish delegation led by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy may visit Russia on Monday, the Turizm Guncel newspaper reported. According to the newspaper, members of the delegation plan to discuss with their Russian counterparts restrictions on flights to and from Turkey imposed by Moscow. Russia earlier...