newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Lifestyle

May in the Garden

By Beka Compton
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it's officially go-time! Those of you in Waitsburg proper should probably be a week or two ahead of me in terms of planting. Living a bit north of town and in a slightly colder spot, we managed to get one very light frost the night of May 7 and still have a slight risk of it tonight (May 10). As such, I held off on planting most of my frost-sensitive crops like tomatoes, peppers, and melons to be safe. Good thing too, as the few plants I rushed into the garden without season extenders had a bit of damage.

www.waitsburgtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waitsburg, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Flowers And Plants#Fruit#Irrigation#Birds#Lebanese#Mexican#Dream Garden#Tomatoes#Separate Corn Varieties#Strawberries#Spring#Staggering Planting Times#Corn Starts#Rain Gutters#Seed#Melons#Squash#Slugs#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Pennsylvania LifestyleDaily Item

Lewisburg Community Garden Spring Plant Sale on May 8

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Community Garden is holding a Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Garden location at the intersection of Water and St. Anthony streets in Lewisburg. In addition to the in-person event, there will be an online pre-sale (tinyurl.com/LewisburgPlantSale) with the option for curbside pick-up at the garden on May 8 between 8 and 9 a.m.
Idaho LifestyleCoeur d'Alene Press

MY GARDEN PATH: Yes, we 'May' say goodbye to winter!

At long last, spring has arrived! If you're still in doubt, just go for a little ride around town. You will see trees and shrubs leafing out everywhere you look. And if that's not enough, how about all those flowering trees and shrubs? So pretty. One thing to remember about...
Longport, NJdownbeach.com

Longport volunteers to plant garden vegetables on Tuesday, May 11

LONGPORT – The borough has had a community garden in the park at the rear of Borough Hall for several years. At 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, volunteers will be planting vegetables and herbs for harvesting by residents this summer. Borough Clerk Monica Kyle will be purchasing tomatoes, basil, cucumber...
GardeningThe Guardian

Go wild! 15 easy May gardening tasks to ensure a beautiful, flowery summer

Blossom, spring bulbs, and the fresh green of new buds: the month of May brings all these delights to our gardens. But don’t allow your excitement about the growing season ahead to fool you into assuming it’s summer already: this is the month when holding back can pay off in the long run. It’s still too cold for many tender plants to go outside fulltime, so the game of Tetris continues, shuffling plants in and out on sunny days and shoving them anywhere and everywhere inside at night. And let go of your mower, too: leaving lawns to go wild allows all kinds of delights to flower, much to the joy of the bees.
GardeningThe Mountaineer

Gardening in the Mountains woody ornamentals class is May 27

Extension Master Gardeners are now accepting reservations for the Woody Ornamentals class. The class will be presented via Zoom on Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. and will last approximately 2 hours. Topics will include choosing plants; planting, mulching, fertilizing and watering; a sampling of trees for WNC; and tree...
Massachusetts LifestyleMetroWest Daily News

Natick Garden Club to host virtual Plant Sale on May 22

NATICK — The Natick Garden Club will offer various plants for sale starting May 22 and continuing throughout the summer growing season. This year the group has pivoted to an online sale in lieu of the annual auction due to COVID-19. Most of the plants are perennials from the members’ gardens, and the plants will be labeled for bloom time and season, height, spacing needed, and sun and moisture requirements. The organization will promote native plants that are tolerant of drought conditions and provide a habitat for insects and birds.
Gardeningnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Coming Up: Gardening and outdoor events the week of May 9

Gardening is heating up with the weather, and so are gardening events. Here are a few taking place in the next week or so:. • Columbus Gardening School has a couple of options on Wednesday. Backyard Composting, online at noon, teaches how to maintain a compost box or bin without “unpleasant side effects.” Attendees are invited to schedule a visit to the Garden School's compost bins to see what's going on there. Cost is $10. Or at 6:30 p.m., attend an online class to learn the basics of “Planning Your Vegetable Garden,” from organizing the site to soil preparation to choosing the right plants for your site. Cost is $25. For more information or to sign up, call 614-404-7236 or visit www.columbusgardenschool.com.
Gardeningchelseaupdate.com

Let’s (Really) Get Gardening in May, Part 2

(Publisher’s note: Part one of this column published on Friday.) Now is a good time to plant new trees and shrubs, while it’s still pretty cool and we’re getting regular rain. The most important thing you can do for your trees and shrubs is to keep them well-watered when mother nature isn’t, especially for the first couple of years after they are planted, while they get their roots established.
Gardeningbossierpress.com

Bringing May flowers and other summer garden tips

There are many things to be done in the lawn and in the garden as we transition from the spring into the summer. One thing to consider if you haven’t already done so is replacing your cool-season bedding plants with warm-season bedding plants. Traditional cool-season annual bedding plants such as...
Kansas LifestylePosted by
Hays Post

From the Ellis Co. Master Gardeners: May garden calendar

Kansashealthyyards.org recommends the completion of these tasks in MAY:. Blooming flowers and healthy grass are signs of one of the best months for gardening in Kansas. Wildlife, bird, and insect activity also picks up this time of year. Vegetables and Fruits. • Plant tomato, pepper, and eggplant transplants in early...
Missouri LifestyleSoutheast Missourian

Ramblewood Garden Club May yard of the month

Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the May Yard of the Month to Brian and Deb Tracy, who live in the Historic Neighborhood of Cape Girardeau. Their natural-style gardens are filled with many perennially blooming hostas, azaleas, variegated vinca and Soloman’s seal (Polygonatum) plantings. The front garden contains spring blooming azaleas of the pink small-blossomed Coral Bells, purple Herbert, orangey-red Hino Crimson and Delaware Valley White varieties, with white-edged Patriot hostas lining their base. All these azaleas varieties grow well in this planting zone and provide an explosion of color early in April.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Gardeninggardeningetc.com

5 flower seeds to sow in May: plant these in your garden this month

May is the month when the risk of overnight frosts typically disappears for many of us, which means that it's now possible to direct sow your flower seeds in the garden. This takes the fuss out of growing your favorite blooms as you can simply plant the seeds straight in the ground where you want the flowers to grow. You can also sow more than once for repeated flowering throughout the summer.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Montana Lifestyleravallirepublic.com

Annual Secret Garden Tour tickets go on sale May 17

In celebration of a renewed enjoyment of beautiful outdoor places, the seventh annual Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour gardens are getting ready for guests. Five beautiful valley gardens, from Stevensville to Hamilton, are showcased for the July 17, 2021 tour. This year, the five juried gardens range from a sustainable, pollinator...