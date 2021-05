Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits that he made too many changes to his side as they succumbed to a rare defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The Blues lost to their London rivals in the Premier League at home for the first time in over nine years on Wednesday. Tuchel made seven changes to his team and while it was still full of quality, some star names did not play. Indeed, Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante were among the names on the bench.