Try To Watch The This Is Us Season 5 Finale Promo Without Getting Emotional
It's been a year of emotional ups and downs for This Is Us, both on- and offscreen. The season’s start was delayed by an entire month due to the coronavirus pandemic, only to open with the Pearson brothers still estranged from one another. Both Randall and Kevin then went on spiritual journeys throughout the season — although it was peppered with several breaks, some of which were unscheduled due to COVID-related filming shutdowns. But even though the season ultimately wound up reduced by two installments, the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 16 promo promises that sticking with the family during the tough times brings rewards... and that finale will pack just as much of a punch as the ones that came before it.www.elitedaily.com