newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Try To Watch The This Is Us Season 5 Finale Promo Without Getting Emotional

Elite Daily
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a year of emotional ups and downs for This Is Us, both on- and offscreen. The season’s start was delayed by an entire month due to the coronavirus pandemic, only to open with the Pearson brothers still estranged from one another. Both Randall and Kevin then went on spiritual journeys throughout the season — although it was peppered with several breaks, some of which were unscheduled due to COVID-related filming shutdowns. But even though the season ultimately wound up reduced by two installments, the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 16 promo promises that sticking with the family during the tough times brings rewards... and that finale will pack just as much of a punch as the ones that came before it.

www.elitedaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Nbc#Tough Luck#Wedding#Entertainment Weekly#Emotional Ups#Rewards#Sad Randall#Wish#Specters#Spiritual Journeys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Uber
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TV SeriesDecider

Is ‘This Is Us’ New Tonight? Time, How To Watch ‘This Is Us’ Season 5, Episode 14 Live

After an entire year of waiting (okay, okay, okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration), This Is Us has finally returned with an all-new episode!. The last new episode of This Is Us (“Brotherly Love”) aired all the way back on April 13, so if you need a refresher, you can stream past episodes on Hulu or NBC.com. Tonight’s episode (“The Music and the Mirror”) is the first of the final three installments of the season, with the final two episodes of Season 5 airing on May 18 and May 25, respectively.
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Finale Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The time has come to wrap up Season 8 of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart with a finale episode aptly titled The Kiss. As you can imagine this “kiss” will be between Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and who she finally chooses to be with.
TV SeriesElite Daily

The 'This Is Us' Season 5, Episode 15 Promo Hints Kevin May Get Cold Feet

This Is Us only has two more episodes to go in Season 5, and at this point, it seems to be official that, like Season 2, this one will end with a wedding. But that doesn't necessarily mean the road to the big day won't be bumpy. Even with only one episode to go between Episode 14's "The Music and the Mirror" and Episode 16's final installment, there will be cold feet. The This Is Us Season 5, Episode 15 promo hints that it'll be Kevin questioning if this is the right decision before the big day.
TV SeriesKPVI Newschannel 6

Why Zoe’s ‘This Is Us’ Reappearance Could Change Kevin’s Course

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for This Is Us Season 5, Episode 14, “The Music and the Mirror.”]. This Is Us returned for fresh drama after a few weeks’ hiatus and one moment is raising a red flag when it comes to Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) future with Madison (Caitlin Thompson).
TV Seriesimdb.com

Mom Recap: Big News for Jill and Andy — Plus, Watch Series Finale Promo

Mom is giving at least one of its leading ladies the happy ending she deserves. In the series’ penultimate episode, which aired Thursday, Jill found out that she’s pregnant. The positive test was revealed backstage at a black tie gala, where Marjorie was honored with the Napa Valley Community Hero Award. She’d been nominated by her previously estranged son Jerry (CSI‘s Wallace Langham), who made it just in time to hear his mother’s acceptance speech.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

This Is Us - Both Things Can Be True & Brotherly Love - Review: Murky Waters

Both Things Can Be True was a tricky episode, I did love how they went about Jack, Miguel, and Nicky, and how they showed the proposal. It was also very interesting to see Randall's group and the conversation with Kevin had to happen at some point. I don't know if I hadn't noticed before or the writers have picked up their game but Nicky was hilarious.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mayans MC season 3 finale promo: Is EZ losing himself?

The Mayans MC season 3 finale is set to premiere on FX next week, and we’ve got an even better sense now of what lies ahead. First of all, can we pour one out for Steve? In true show fashion, the producers decided to administer yet another crazy move entering the finale. Now, EZ Reyes finds himself in a place where he’s starting to question every single part of his life. There is no denying his intelligence or his skills as a part of the club, but it’s fair to question his purpose. The Mayans have become his life, but as he says in the promo, is that really a good thing? If he setting himself up for more pain and heartbreak down the road?
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Everything We Know About the Future and the Ending of This Is Us

The Pearsons are gearing up for a big farewell, possibly in more ways than one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season. This has been a theory for several years now, as creator Dan Fogelman has always been adamant that he knew where and how the story would conclude. In 2018, he revealed that scenes from the series finale had already been shot, and he has previously referred to the season three finale as the series' "midpoint."
TV SeriesVulture

This Is Us Recap: Dreams Deferred

The two main story lines from “The Music and the Mirror” — the titular music and mirror, if you will — aren’t so much about moving plot forward as they are about giving us some surprisingly moving character development. When it comes to Beth’s story line (the mirror, in case you were wondering), by “moving” I mostly mean insanely romantic. I guess the emotional takeaway from watching Beth have to close down her dance school because of the pandemic was supposed to be one of sadness, but it’s hard to be that sad about Beth’s dance dreams dying for a second time because we’ve seen the future and we know that at some point Beth is running what looks to be a very successful, prestigious dance academy. So while it’s tough to see Beth mainlining dry Lucky Charms and feeling like a failure while trying to put on a brave face… it’s not that tough? You’re going to be fine, Beth. Trust us.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Bachelor / Bachelorette parties!

We know that This Is Us is the sort of show with serious moments around every corner — but could they find a way to include some comedy? The upcoming May 18 episode carries with it the title of “Jerry 2.0” and on the surface, it looks as though a pre-wedding tradition will be at the center of everything for Kevin and Madison.
TV SeriesTwinfinite

The Last Kingdom Is an Epic Fantasy Worth Watching Ahead of its Final Season

I’ve always thought the very best fantasy stories are those that waste no time in grabbing you by the hand and whisking you away on an epic adventure, and Netflix’s The Last Kingdom is a show that embodies that notion more than any other I’ve seen in years. After having been utterly gripped by its first two episodes back in 2018, it felt as though I’d only just blinked and I was suddenly halfway through a season that just never lets up.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Mandy Moore And This Is Us Cast React To Final Season Announcement

It’s officially been announced that the show will be concluding with its sixth season in 2022. The show’s creator Dan Fogelman released a statement on social media on Friday, May 14th confirming the news. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end...
TV SeriesElite Daily

'This Is Us' Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, & More Info

This Is Us first big surprise came in Season 1, Episode 1. It seemed like a show about four random characters with zero connection other than the same birthday. But by the end of the hour, the series had pulled back the curtain and revealed that all four (Kevin, Kate, Randall, and Jack) were one big family. Moreover, there was a grand plan in place to tell their story. With This Is Us Season 6 on the way for the 2021-2022 TV season, fans want to know where the plan goes next.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Mare of Easttown Review: Poor Sisyphus (Season 1 Episode 4)

Supporting characters take center stage on Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 4, “Poor Sisyphus.”. On Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 3, “Enter Number Two,” Mare is suspended and forced to step away from the McMenamin murder investigation. Mare ignores the order to leave the McMenamin case alone almost...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 14 Review: The Music And The Mirror

The COVID pandemic has been heartbreaking for people in so many ways, and not just because of the high death toll. People have been isolated and alone, unable to see their families, and sometimes lost jobs or careers. This Is Us Season 5 Episode 14 did a magnificent job showing...