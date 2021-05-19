newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google Meet Video Calls Are About To Get So Much Better

Elite Daily
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is giving a couple of its major online tools — Docs and Meet — some big upgrades. During the Google I/O 2021 event on May 18, the tech giant announced new features that will allow users to work more seamlessly between Meet and their Docs, Sheets, and Slides in the near future — and it’s a welcome update for Google loyalists. All of Google's Meet and Doc updates, including captions and translations, will launch sometime in 2021, so you can expect to try out these new features in the near future.

www.elitedaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Docs#Online Video#Google I O#Google Slides#Live Video#Google Meet Video Calls#Doc Sheet#Sheets#German#Meet Docs#Google Users#Zoom Esque Tools#Page#Emoji Reactions#Tech#Live Captions#Smart Chips#Caption Translations#Google Loyalists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
Electronicsapplemust.com

Apple plans better iPad multi-tasking in video meetings?

Do you ever get that thing where you’re in a video chat with colleagues using an iPad and need to exist the app to get a document or check an email? And the camera feed is terminated. Or that thing where you try to get around this using Slide or...
InternetWired

Google Gets Serious About Two-Factor Authentication. Good!

“Turn on two-factor authentication” is solid advice, and WIRED has repeated it for years. Doing so ensures that your password isn't the only line of defense against unauthorized access to your accounts. The only problem? The onus was always on you to figure out how to make it happen. Now, Google is taking its first steps toward enabling two-factor by default for all its users—and where Google goes in web security, the rest of the industry often follows.
Jobsarcamax.com

If Google Calls, Hang Up

Interested in a job at Google? Like the idea of a ginormous salary, hot and cold running stock options, and a free-for-all, all-you-can-eat cafeteria that would put a Smorgy Bob's to shame?. Well, count me out. There was a time when such emollients would attract me, but those days are...
ElectronicsMacworld

7 ways Apple can make the AirTag so much better

Apple loves a good second-gen product, frequently snaring early adopters with a promising but flawed or incomplete original product before hitting the mainstream with a sequel that fixes the biggest issues with the first model. This list goes on—Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, even the original iPhone. And now we can add the AirTag to that list. While there’s a lot to like about Apple’s tracker, there are several ways Apple can improve it with the inevitable AirTag 2.
InternetPosted by
Nerdable.com

Google Photos finally has search filters

Google Photos is adding search filter buttons that help you quickly find pictures and video. It appears to be rolling out as a server-side update. Google Photos has powerful search features built-in, but discovering them hasn’t been easy when you’ve frequently had to type in the right phrases to find the snapshots you’re looking for. It should be easier from here on out, though, as Android Police has learned that Google is rolling out search filters to its cloud photo app.
Computersredtri.com

5 Digital Learning Tools You May Not Know About

No matter what the school environment looks like for your kiddo this year, chances are they’ve become a whiz at learning with technology. From home to the classroom, many teachers are turning to Google tools to help their students learn and stay engaged. To help parents understand these constantly evolving tools, families.google has info on all of the Google tools used in classrooms, as well as some other resources that may help your kids learn at home!
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Google Photos Unlimited Photo Backups Could Return To Future Pixels With A Twist

In less than four weeks from now (effective June 1, 2021), Google's free unlimited photo and video backup perk is going away for non-Pixel owners, replaced by a 15GB cap (photos and videos backed up prior to that date don't count against the cap). Same goes for future Pixel phones...or perhaps not. There is evidence to suggest Google may reinstate unlimited storage for future Pixel phones, with a caveat.
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

How does Google Photos work?

To keep your files protected and well-managed, exploring cloud storage is a savvy move to make – in both your professional and personal life. Released in 2015, Google Photos is a leading, free cloud storage option worth considering if you want to keep your image and video files attractively organised, easily accessible from one place and reassuringly secure.
Internetsproutwired.com

Google Photos will no longer be free for the next few days

Google Photos will no longer have unlimited free storage. The novelty has been announced in November 2020 to the dismay of many users. Thus, as of 1 June is scheduled as a service, storage that exceeds 15 GB will be the value to be assigned. In addition, files stored in...
InternetThe Windows Club

Gmail not sending or receiving emails

Many users face an issue with their Gmail account that they do not receive emails from the senders. This article will help you if your Gmail account is not receiving emails. Most of the time, the issue gets solved by switching to a different browser. We will see what you...
Internettheclevelandamerican.com

Here are the reasons why you should stop using Google Photos if you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac

The multinational company recently released its privacy labels for all its applications on the Apple App Store, which represent the large amount of data that can be collected. It suggests that iPhone, iPad or Mac users should stop using Google Photos on their devices, following the recent blockade of US multinational Google’s data collection and a major Apple privacy move. Forbes.
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

How to Use Node.js with Google Sheets

In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to use Google Sheets API with Node.js for basic reading and writing data in a Google Sheet. Note: We are going to keep things simple. We are just gonna read and write data in our Google Sheet by using Google Sheets API with Node.js.