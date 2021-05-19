Google Meet Video Calls Are About To Get So Much Better
Google is giving a couple of its major online tools — Docs and Meet — some big upgrades. During the Google I/O 2021 event on May 18, the tech giant announced new features that will allow users to work more seamlessly between Meet and their Docs, Sheets, and Slides in the near future — and it’s a welcome update for Google loyalists. All of Google's Meet and Doc updates, including captions and translations, will launch sometime in 2021, so you can expect to try out these new features in the near future.www.elitedaily.com