Salt Lake City police search for anti-Asian vandalism suspect

The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a suspect they say vandalized multiple vehicles with anti-Asian graffiti.

Slurs were found spray-painted on the sides of two cars on Tuesday in the downtown area near 200 West Pierpont Avenue.

A photo shared by the department shows a possible suspect who appears to have long hair and a goatee or beard.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall condemned the anti-Asian graffiti, along with a similar incident where someone carved a swastika on the front door of the Chabad Community Center . In a tweet Tuesday, Mendenhall said the acts appeared to be "hate crimes" and that "everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe here."

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000