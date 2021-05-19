newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Durbin Slams Republican Refusal To Support Bipartisan January 6th Commission

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today slammed Congressional Republicans’ refusal to support the bipartisan January 6 Commission, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin argued that the bipartisan Commission is necessary in order to prevent Trump loyalists from rewriting the reality of what happened on January 6, 2021. “We know President Trump and his follower Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#U S Senate#Commission#President Trump#Trump Loyalists#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

House members announce bipartisan deal for Jan. 6 commission

A group of House Democrats and Republicans announced Friday that they had struck a deal to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a significant breakthrough after months of partisan standoff over the mandate for such a panel — and whether it should exist at all.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

House Democrats and Republicans reach deal on commission to investigate Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

House Democrats and Republicans announced a deal on legislation Friday to establish a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. The top members of the Homeland Security Committee agreed to a 10-member panel to study the “facts and circumstances … as well as the influencing factors” that provoked the attempted insurrection.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Kelly, Durbin, Duckworth Introduce Bills To Increase Youth Employment Opportunities

WASHINGTON– Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) introduced two bills to expand and increase access to employment opportunities for underserved youth. The Helping to Encourage Real Opportunity (HERO) for Youth Act and the Creating Pathways for Youth Employment Act will increase federal resources for communities seeking to create or grow employment programs and provide tax incentives to businesses and employers to hire and Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Reed, Doggett Introduce Bill To Stop Tax-Dodging Corporate Inversion Schemes

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Jack Reed (D-RI), along with U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX-35) today announced the introduction of a bill to stop business practices known as inversions – corporate deals that allow U.S. companies to shift their corporate citizenship from the United States to a low-tax foreign jurisdiction while keeping their executives and headquarters in the United States. This is accomplished by merging with a foreign company that can be Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin Asks FBI To Explain Failure To Detect January 6 Threat From Proud Boys Sources

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today sent a letter to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray requesting answers to recent reports suggesting the FBI failed to use its sources in the Proud Boys to develop intelligence about the January 6, 2021 insurrection. In March, Director Wray appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, during which he testified that the January 6 insurrection was an act Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Portman, Introduce Bi-Partisan Resolution To Allow Remote Voting During National Emergencies

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced a bipartisan resolution to amend the Standing Rules of the Senate to allow senators to vote remotely during a national crisis. During certain crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may advise against convening the full Senate in the Capitol. However, that should not prevent Congress from safely engaging in its Continue Reading