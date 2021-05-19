newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Durbin Meets With Biden's Nominee To Lead Drug Enforcement Administration

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met virtually with Anne Milgram, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). During their meeting, Durbin discussed reining in excessive opioid production, incorporating public health approaches into law enforcement policies, and combatting the opioid epidemic. “After years of absent leadership at DEA, I am pleased Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#U S Senate#Senate Leadership#Dea#Continue Reading#President Joe Biden#Law Enforcement Policies#Opioid#Absent Leadership#Public Health Approaches#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsDu Quoin Evening Call

Op-Ed: Senator Durbin's fight for economic fairness

Like millions of Americans, I watched President Joe Biden's address to the Congress, and was pleased to hear him speak extensively about economic fairness and justice for the American worker. Before and since the pandemic, it is obvious that too many people in this nation are being left behind, when it comes to access to wealth and good paying jobs.
U.S. Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Tribal Leaders Endorse Biden Administration's 30x30 Proposed Policy

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Thursday released its vision for how the United States can work collaboratively to conserve and restore the lands, waters, and wildlife that support and sustain the nation. A number of tribal leaders were quick to endorse the principles of the 30x30 Policy in a statement also released on Thursday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Reed, Doggett Introduce Bill To Stop Tax-Dodging Corporate Inversion Schemes

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Jack Reed (D-RI), along with U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX-35) today announced the introduction of a bill to stop business practices known as inversions – corporate deals that allow U.S. companies to shift their corporate citizenship from the United States to a low-tax foreign jurisdiction while keeping their executives and headquarters in the United States. This is accomplished by merging with a foreign company that can be Continue Reading
Congress & Courtswmay.com

Durbin: Biden Taking Right Approach To Deal With America’s Challenges

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is defending President Biden’s sweeping, and costly, proposals for infrastructure, education, and green energy. Durbin says the times call for aggressive action to help the United States recover from the pandemic and be competitive globally. But the Democratic senator says Republicans who oppose Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar agenda...
Illinois Governmentwjbc.com

Sen. Durbin says American Rescue Plan already paying dividends

BLOOMINGTON – The American Rescue Plan is already paying dividends, according to Illinois’ Senior Senator as President Joe Biden crosses 100-day’s in office. Less than 40-days ago, Senate Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion economic bill designed to speed up the U.S’s recovery from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress & Courtsedglentoday.com

Durbin, Duckworth, Colleagues Introduce Medicare At 50 Act

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) in reintroducing the Medicare at 50 Act. The bill would give people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old the option of buying into Medicare, while ensuring the program is protected for current Medicare beneficiaries. Millions of Americans approaching retirement or forced to retire early due to layoffs or mandatory retirement face increasing health care needs and rising costs.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Commerce Committee advances Biden's FTC nominee Lina Khan

The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced President Biden ’s nominee to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Lina Khan. Four Republicans voted against pushing forward her nomination, signaling further indication of bipartisan support for revamping antitrust laws and enforcement. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and...
Presidential ElectionMorning Journal

Biden talks bipartisanship while the GOP fractures

WASHINGTON — On the heels of the GOP’s internal anti-Trump purge, Republican congressional leaders went to the White House Wednesday for a bipartisan discussion with President Joe Biden on his plan for infrastructure repair and improvement. With GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming deposed as her party’s House conference chairwoman,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate to ramp up work on Biden's judicial nominees

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that the Senate will soon start voting on President Biden ’s judicial nominees. Schumer’s comments, made from the Senate floor, come as the Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to vote on its first slate of judicial picks next week, making them available for consideration.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

The heiress in the Biden administration

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at transitiontips@politico.com. While President JOE BIDEN’s Cabinet isn’t as rich as his immediate predecessors’, there are still plenty of...
Illinois Governmentmcdonoughvoice.com

Durbin pledges support for West Central Illinois

MACOMB — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate Majority Whip, met Wednesday with 46 members of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce via ZOOM from his office in Chicago. He said that he would later be traveling to Springfield and then to Bloomington to tour the former Mitsubishi plant.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...