LGBTQ Center announces calendar of events for PRIDE Month

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada asks the public to "Get Centered" and unite for PRIDE Month, celebrated worldwide every June.

The Center will benefit from a series of events produced by community partners and take the lead on many others.

The hashtag #GetCentered and the tagline "Get Centered" are part of an awareness campaign developed by The Center to collaborate with local businesses and community partners.

Companies that would like to partner with The Center for PRIDE Month are asked to contact Jim McCoy at jmccoy@thecenterlv.org.

Things will kick off early on May 21, as FAABULOUS THE SHOW will benefit The Center with a portion of ticket sales donated to the nonprofit organization. The live singing drag extravaganza is at Notoriety at 450 E. Fremont (top floor of Neonopolis).

Celebrate Harvey Milk Day on May 22, at The Jolt Coffee Shop, located in the lobby of The Center, as they introduce their new homemade ice cream with a special flavor to celebrate Harvey Milk Day.

Harvey Milk was a visionary civil and human rights leader. He became one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States when he won a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.

The Space and Mark Shunock of Marshun Entertainment partners with The Center to create the inaugural PRIDE MONTH KICK OFF with box office proceeds going directly to The Center.

Tickets range from $25-$50 and some events are free. For tickets, click here .

The Space is located at 3460 Cavaretta Court, Las Vegas, and the schedule of Pride events include:

June 1- The Space Talks

"Get Centered" with an incredible panel of leaders as they discuss the triumphs and challenges for the LGBTQIA+ community. A one of a kind conversation hosted by activist Latoya Holman

June 2- The Stage Is Yours!

Qvolution Youth from The Center and Youth Allies take the stage with an eclectic mix of song, spoken word, music, and much more at a free show.

June 3- Life is Just DRAG - DIVAS Rhinestones and Glamour

Spectacular performances from the Las Vegas strip to stage and screen take over The Space in a classic "Glamourfest" fashionista show featuring Elliott with 2 t’s, Jimmy Emmerson, Edie the Entertainer, the cast of Faaabulous, and Andrew Ryan

June 4- Behind the Bar with Norma With Special Guest Jai Rodriquez!

For cocktails, camp, crafts, and a cup of the unexpected, Norma Llyaman brings her pandemic internet show to the live stage.

June 5- First Time in Forever

Broadway Stars Taylor Frey, Kyle Dean, and Jessica Vosk will performing.

June 8

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will join the staff and members of The Center at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign to commemorate PRIDE Month.

June 10

Fashion Show Mall will hold a special event for PRIDE.

June 11

The Center will host our 21+ Adult Dance.

June 12- Under the Stars & Over the rainbow

Starting at 7 pm, marks the return of the annual youth prom, Under the Stars & Over the Rainbow. Qvolution at The LGBTQ+ Center hosts the prom for youth, ages 13-24, of all sexual orientations and gender identities to experience an environment where they are loved, acknowledged, and accepted for exactly who they are - while they dance, sing, and celebrate their authenticity.

This year's theme is Pride Out Loud, and the event promises a night of music, food, dancing, entertainment, and fun. Registered guests should come dressed authentically and glamorously for a night of PRIDE. The event is free to those who register in advance online. For additional information about youth prom, contact the Qvolution Youth Programming Team qvolution@thecenterlv.org.

June 13

Friends in Pahrump will celebrate PRIDE with a community get together at the Nugget from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 18 & 19

The Center will host a Juneteenth event during PRIDE Month from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Join The Black LGBTQ+ & Black Queer Men’s Groups of The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas in partnership with Ferguson’s Downtown, Avanzamos, and Set Life Images for an evening of jubilation. This Juneteenth, The Center will host an outdoor market and festival to amplify the voices of our Black & LGBTQ+ identified community. Shop local Black and LGBTQ-owned businesses and support the work of local Black & LGBTQ creatives as we come together to celebrate liberation and pride.

June 25 & 26

Indie singer Tom Goss will host a concert on June 25 and Big Valley Wrestling will be back on June 26 for an outdoor wrestling match.