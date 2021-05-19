How Pink Really Felt About Shooting A Music Video With Carey Hart While Separated

"So What," the pop rock anthem of 2009, still gets a lot of attention for one interesting detail. Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, separated up in 2008 after two years of marriage, and "So What" was inspired by the breakup, via US Weekly. However, Hart still appeared in the music video. Pink sings the words to him in several scenes, including the lines, "you weren't there, you never were/ you want it all but that's not fair" (via YouTube).