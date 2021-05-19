newsbreak-logo
Cicadas are beginning to emerge as the latest creepy new food trend

By Tarrah Gibbons
Audacy
Audacy
 7 hours ago
Cicadas are coming to invade ... your dinner. With summer approaching, Brood X cicadas are beginning to emerge and along with it a creepy new food trend. While many will probably cringe over cicada's loud mating sounds and avoid them at all costs, some restaurant owners are taking the opportunity to cook up the insects for a meal.

