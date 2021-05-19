newsbreak-logo
Kyle Rittenhouse scheduled to appear in court for Friday hearing

By DENEEN SMITH
madison
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha, is scheduled to make his first in-person appearance in a Kenosha County courtroom Friday. Rittenhouse is expected to appear before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder at 10:30 a.m. Friday...

madison.com
Wisconsin GovernmentUrban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Alliance and Kenosha Leaders Demand DA Wiedenfeld Drop the Charges Against Clyde McLemore

[Kenosha, Wi] – Clyde McLemore is the founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Illinois. He was falsely charged on February 20th, 2021 by District Attorney Graveley with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer — a felony — and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. If convicted, McLemore could be imprisoned up to three years. This is clearly a targeted attack on another Black freedom fighter. These charges are distorting the truth and only serve to put a halt to the Black Liberation movement as we have seen so many times in the past. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression unconditionally stands with Clyde McLemore and against these unjust, racially motivated charges.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyKenosha News.com

Tesla driver allegedly napped while travelling on autopilot at 80 mph on I-94 in Kenosha County

A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a driver on the interstate at 7:51 a.m. Sunday saying that there was a man driving a Tesla who appeared to be asleep, with his head tipped back and his mouth open as he headed north from Illinois.
Wisconsin GovernmentKenosha News.com

Public meetings listed for the Week of May 10-14

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Monday for a closed session to interview deputy sheriff candidates; and meting at 4 p.m. at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building. BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m. Monday, at...
Wisconsin Governmentwgtd.org

Racine Masks, Kenosha Murder, Foxconn EV, Hotel Assault, Porters & Pets

-0- The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in apartments on the city’s south side near 22nd Ave. and 89th St. around 1 a.m. An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said that a vehicle pursuit that left Wisconsin and entered Illinois is related. One person was taken into custody for fleeing.
Wisconsin GovernmentFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha ‘eye doctor’ charged with crime for illegal practice

PADDOCK LAKE, Wis. - A Kenosha County eyeglass salesman faces criminal charges for impersonating an eye doctor. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn first exposed the illegal activity in 2015 and again in 2019. Now, prosecutors are finally taking action, 18 months after a Kenosha woman complained. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael...
Wisconsin GovernmentKenosha News.com

Appeals court overturns public shaming sentence of Kenosha County judge in local retail theft case

Public shaming — from stocks to whipping posts—were a mainstay of the criminal justice system two centuries ago. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals found this week that public shaming should remain a thing of the past, vacating a provision in a sentence by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder that required a woman to inform the management of any store she entered that she was on supervision for retail theft.
Wisconsin GovernmentKenosha News.com

County committee to hear Beth disciplinary appeal

Kenosha County’s Finance and Administration Committee will hear a disciplinary appeal from former Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bill Beth, who was demoted to sergeant this month. The committee is expected to conduct the hearing on three consecutive evenings from May 25 to 27, Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said Thursday night. The...
Wisconsin Crime & Safetywgtd.org

Charges in Racine Homicide; KSD Captain is Demoted

A Racine teenager was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide Monday for the weekend shooting death of another teen at a party. Bond for 18-year-old Joshua Daniel was set at $100,000. According to the criminal complaint, Daniel was driven to the party on Clairmont St. by three women. As he walked into the apartment and with no warning, Daniel allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 17-year-old Dontrell Bush. Bush died at the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Daniel thought he was being set up because those present were all "smiling and looking" at him. He also thought Bush was reaching for a gun. None of the party-goers--ranging in age from 16-18--told police that Bush had a gun. Daniel was arrested a short time later. There no indication from the complaint that the victim and suspect knew each other.
Wisconsin Governmentwlip.com

12-to-15 Year Old’s Now Eligible For Covid Vaccine in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County’s Community Vaccination clinics will now be able to administer the Pizer vaccine to those between the ages of 12-to-15. That comes after the F-D-A recommended the vaccine for that age group this week. Kenosha County Health officer, Dr Jen Freiheit, says that the change only applies...
Wisconsin GovernmentKenosha News.com

Top administrator at Kenosha County Sheriff's Department returns at lower rank

A top administrator at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has returned from administrative leave at a lower rank. Bill Beth, who had been one of three captains with the department — the captains ranking only behind Sheriff David Beth and Chief Deputy Marc Levin — returned to work Monday as a sergeant. Beth had been on administrative leave since March 1, with sheriff’s department and county officials refusing to comment on the reason for his leave.
Kenosha, WIkenosha.com

Piasecki Funeral Home, showing Kenosha compassion for 90 years

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Compassion. Care. Respect. While many things have changed over the years, those three core values remain the same at...
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyWashington Examiner

After the Riots: Kenosha police claim they've been unfairly villainized

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN — Reminders of the shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. and the riots that followed are all over Kenosha. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum in the middle of town still has plywood on all of its windows. The brick wall next to Hidden Treasures on 60th Street still reads "F--- you, Rusten Sheskey," despite numerous attempts to cover it up. Graffiti on side streets and boarded-up storefronts call out "racist" police. Nine months after the small Wisconsin city of fewer than 100,000 residents was thrust into the national spotlight, it is clear that the wound is still raw.
Wisconsin GovernmentKenosha News.com

Jensen case remains strong, prosecutor argues, as Kenosha County judge maintains bond at $1.2 million

The case against Mark Jensen remains strong despite a bar against his dead wife’s letter and messages implicating him appearing at trial, a prosecutor said Friday. Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the 1998 death of his wife Julie, the state alleging Jensen poisoned her with antifreeze and then suffocated her at their Pleasant Prairie home.