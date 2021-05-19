Kyle Rittenhouse scheduled to appear in court for Friday hearing

A Racine teenager was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide Monday for the weekend shooting death of another teen at a party. Bond for 18-year-old Joshua Daniel was set at $100,000. According to the criminal complaint, Daniel was driven to the party on Clairmont St. by three women. As he walked into the apartment and with no warning, Daniel allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 17-year-old Dontrell Bush. Bush died at the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Daniel thought he was being set up because those present were all "smiling and looking" at him. He also thought Bush was reaching for a gun. None of the party-goers--ranging in age from 16-18--told police that Bush had a gun. Daniel was arrested a short time later. There no indication from the complaint that the victim and suspect knew each other.