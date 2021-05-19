newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Government

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

By The Associated Press Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 hours ago

Eau Claire Leader Telegram. May 13, 2021. Every now and then we step back in our editorials and try to explain why we take some of the approaches we do on this page. We hope it helps people understand a little bit about how newspapers work. Careful readers of our...

Wisconsin GovernmentJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin GovernmentWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Wisconsin GovernmentWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin GovernmentUS News and World Report

Wisconsin DOJ Official Alleges Racial, Gender Harassment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin Department of Justice administrator filed a federal complaint alleging that she's being underpaid and harassed at work because she's a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity...
Wisconsin HealthAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin trading-card dealers see surge in pandemic

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.
Wisconsin Governmentwtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.