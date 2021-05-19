newsbreak-logo
Washington Signs Joe Walker, Cuts Josh Harvey-Clemons

By Andrew Ortenberg
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington is shuffling their linebacking depth chart. They’ve signed free agent linebacker Joe Walker and cut Josh Harvey-Clemons, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Walker spent 2020 with the 49ers where he was a core special teamer and reserve, playing over 60 percent of the special teams snaps. He didn’t play much on defense, but the year before in 2019 he started 11 games for the Cardinals. That year in Arizona, he finished with 65 tackles, five for a loss, and a forced fumble.

