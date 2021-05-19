newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Truth About Demi Lovato And Ariana Grande's Friendship

By Hannah Jeon
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Pop superstars Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande may only have recently become music co-collaborators, but it turns out that they've long been close friends, too!. The two powerhouse vocalists recently teamed up for a new duet called "Met Him Last Night," off of Lovato's latest album "Dancing With The Devil ... The Art of Starting Over" — and there's no doubt that the pop track has already become one of the year's greatest duets. Speaking about the collaboration with Sirius XM's "The Morning Mash Up" in April 2021, Lovato revealed that Grande had written the song specifically for them after getting to hear Lovato's album in 2019 (via Billboard).

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Art#Billboard#Pop Music#New Music#Sirius Xm#Elite Daily#Tiktok#Headstream#Teen Vogue#Bff#Song#Love#Truth#Close Friends#Mind#Collaborators#Longtime Friends#Collaboration#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

demi lovato

The truth is out there, and Demi Lovato is determined to find it. The Grammy-nominated singer-actress will star in a four-part limited unscripted series on Peacock, where she will investigate…. Demi Lovato Recalls Comfort of Owning Her Truth in Docuseries: “Nothing Anyone Can Say Will Shake Me”. The Grammy-nominated singer...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Demi Lovato Launches Debut Podcast With Cadence13

Demi Lovato is adding another string to her bow with her debut podcast. The pop star, who recently featured in YouTube Originals docuseries Dancing with the Devil, will launch 4D with Demi Lovato with podcast company Cadence13. It comes as she is attached to star in NBC comedy Hungry, which...
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ariana Grande’s wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds in Hollywood

Ariana Grande has come to Madame Tussauds in Hollywood… well, her wax figure, anyway. The popular wax museum revealed its newest resident on Thursday, writing on Twitter, “The gloss? Poppin. Bottles? Bubblin. Come party with Ari at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.”. In a follow up tweet, the museum further riffed Grande’s...
Celebritieswkzo.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Demi Lovato to front alien documentary

Demi Lovato is set to hunt aliens in a new documentary series for Peacock, which will be titled ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’. Demi Lovato is set to hunt aliens in a new documentary series for Peacock. The ‘Sober’ singer will head out in search of alien life for the docu-series,...
California SocietyInternational Business Times

Ariana Grande A Married Woman, Surprises All Her Fans

Pop singer Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a small wedding over the weekend, according to reports Monday. Billboard confirmed that the couple wed at Grande's home in Montecito, California. There were fewer than 20 wedding attendees, according to Grande's spokesperson. "The room was so happy and...
MusicRefinery29

Demi Lovato’s New TV Show Is Truly So Unexpected

When you think of Demi Lovato, your mind probably immediately goes to music, but the pop star’s latest professional endeavor might have you connecting her with something a little more...paranormal: UFOs. Decades after making her Disney debut, Lovato is returning to television in a totally new way, starting with a...
MusicNYLON

Demi Lovato's Music Video Evolution From Rock Princess To Honest Storyteller

It’s not been an easy journey for the former Disney star. It has not been an easy journey for Demi Lovato, who grew up in Disney’s harsh spotlight. Yet, over the years, she’s funneled her struggles into her art, creating vibrant self-love anthems and striking moments of vulnerability. Here, we track the evolution from her rock princess beginnings to her current status as pop’s most honest storyteller.