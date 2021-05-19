The Truth About Demi Lovato And Ariana Grande's Friendship

Pop superstars Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande may only have recently become music co-collaborators, but it turns out that they've long been close friends, too!. The two powerhouse vocalists recently teamed up for a new duet called "Met Him Last Night," off of Lovato's latest album "Dancing With The Devil ... The Art of Starting Over" — and there's no doubt that the pop track has already become one of the year's greatest duets. Speaking about the collaboration with Sirius XM's "The Morning Mash Up" in April 2021, Lovato revealed that Grande had written the song specifically for them after getting to hear Lovato's album in 2019 (via Billboard).