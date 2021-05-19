newsbreak-logo
The Truth About Gabrielle Union And Regina King's Friendship

Gabrielle Union and Regina King are not only professional acquaintances, they're also longtime friends with a deep bond. During an interview with Vanity Fair in February 2019, Union, revealed that when it comes to her relationship with King, she loves her not only because of who she is, but because the actress-director actually saved her life during a snorkeling incident that nearly resulted in her drowning in a riptide. "When I say she literally saved my life that day, she literally saved my life that day. That's who she is," Union told the publication. "There are very few people that everybody categorically f***s with — and Regina is just one of those people."

