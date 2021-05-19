Socially distant concerts and livestreams: May 19 edition

In a recent interview with Aftershocks TV, QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre was asked if he and his bandmates have considered staging a livestream concert during the coronavirus pandemic. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've talked about doing a streaming thing. Right now, it's… Especially even a few months ago, even leading up to now, I wasn't comfortable getting on an airplane at that point, when all this was kind of happening. And so just trying to limit the risk of exposure, other members in the band are a little apprehensive to be in a gathering, and then maybe there's a production crew. It's something that we've obviously talked about, but it's a matter of getting together and rehearsing out a special type of a set. Instead of just playing a normal set, you wanna do something unique and special that maybe is something that people will never see again, and get 'em to tune in. And, again, that requires days and days of rehearsal."