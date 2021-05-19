Eagles At Falcons Odds: NFL Week 1 Betting Preview

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNFL · Sun (9/12) @ 1:00pm ET — PHI Eagles at ATL Falcons. Line: Falcons by 3.5 (William Hill, DraftKings, FanDuel) Two teams coming off dreadful seasons that resulted in their coaches getting fired will be looking for a fast start, or at least a faster start than last year. The Eagles’ field boss, ex-Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, takes over for Doug Pederson, who led Philly to the Super Bowl title in the 2017 season but only 4-11-1 last year, worst in the NFC. In Atlanta, the new man is ex-Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He takes over a team that went 4-12 and cost Dan Quinn his post after a 0-5 start. Apparently owner Arthur Blank wasn’t all-in “Embracing the Suck.”

