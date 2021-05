TAHLEQUAH – The progression, adaptation and endurance of the Cherokee language is being presented in a special exhibit that debuted May 11 at two locations downtown. “From its development in the early 19th century to its use today, the Cherokee syllabary, like the Cherokee people, has adapted and persevered throughout time,” said Krystan Moser, Cherokee Nation cultural collections and exhibits manager. “Although an endangered language, the Cherokee syllabary is still an intrinsic part of Cherokee culture and community. Whether you’re a speaker or not, there is a recognition, appreciation and connection that is shared by all.”