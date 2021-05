Alice Smith is graduating this year after leaving Lesley before completing her bachelor's degree in 2001. When she left Lesley in the winter of 2001, Alice Smith thought she’d be back by the fall semester. She was just one term away from getting her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, but ongoing stress at home had left her drained and her bank account was approaching zero. Then, while in her first class of senior year, airplanes struck the World Trade Center.