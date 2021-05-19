newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

North Dakota panel picks study topics ahead of next session

By JAMES MacPHERSON
Middletown Press
 10 hours ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel of North Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday chose study topics that are likely to inspire legislation for the 2023 session. The Republican-led Legislative Management committee, a 17-member panel of lawmakers that oversees business between sessions, chose 50 studies, including school funding, state employee compensation, health care, gambling addiction — and even the shortage of firearms and ammunition in the state.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New Areas#Gambling Addiction#News Topics#Selection Committee#Senate Committees#Republican Committee#Ap#Legislative Management#Republicans#Democrats#The Legacy Fund#Grand Forks Republican#North Dakota House#Study Topics#North Dakota Lawmakers#Sessions#Committee Preferences#Legislation#Mandatory Studies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Senate
Related
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
GovernmentGrand Forks Herald

UND graduate student Gracie Lian named to North Dakota higher-ed board

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed UND student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education. Lian, a Grand Forks native, is a graduate student at UND and is a master’s of public administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association and student body president for the UND Student Government Association.
GovernmentGrand Forks Herald

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 97-5

North Dakota, It’s Tax Day! Maybe File An Extension?

It's not just Tax Day, it's the already extended Tax Day!. We all pretty much know April 15th as tax day. In the past, I remember TV reporters canvassing post offices across the country, showing the long lines of taxpayers clamoring to get their tax returns postmarked before midnight. Post offices stayed open late to cover the crowds! It was kinda fun to watch, but not so much fun to be involved in I'm sure. Well today is tax day 2021, and I reckon things are relatively quiet at the post office- thanks to so many folks filing online. No doubt, modems will be burning the midnight oil.
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: An un-American new law in North Dakota

A new North Dakota law is sneaking into public schools’ divine command that is, to be blunt, un-American. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a law that has the goal of imposing on every public school classroom a set of biblical law that begins, “I am the Lord your God … You shall have no other gods before me.”
GovernmentBismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Real EstatePosted by
96-5 The Fox

These Are North Dakota’s 10 Least Expensive Cities To Live In

According to the website Niche, these are North Dakota's 10 least expensive cities to live in. Before we get to that, here's how they determined their data. It's based on the cheapest places to live in America relative to income. Ranking of cost of living by city based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing using data from the U.S. Census and BLS.
Politicsnaturalgasintel.com

North Dakota Governor Sets Carbon-Neutral Goal by 2030

North Dakota, the nation’s second largest oil-producing state, will strive to become carbon-neutral by decade’s end, Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday. At the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, Burgum cited the global energy sustainability effort that North Dakota intends to join. He encouraged the oil and gas industry representatives in the audience to support the initiative.
Real EstateBismarck Tribune

North Dakota pastureland rents, values creep upward

Pastureland values and rents in North Dakota have crept up from last year, according to North Dakota State University Extension. Statewide average pastureland rental rates have increased 3%, from $17.40 per acre in 2020 to $17.90 per acre this year. Pastureland values have increased just under 2%, from $817 per acre last year to nearly $833 per acre now, according to data compiled from the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands annual survey.
GovernmentKFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...
Politicsagupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Energy Industryfroggyweb.com

Regulator sees further increase in North Dakota oil production

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s top oil regulator says the state’s crude production grew in March and should keep rising throughout the summer, following a lackluster start to the years. Figures released Friday show that the state’s daily oil output increased 2% to 1.1 million barrels per day in March. State...
GovernmentGrand Forks Herald

Minot area leads new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Sunday, May 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 47 (seven-day daily average: 90) TOTAL...
GovernmentJamestown Sun

Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...
Personal Financecryptopotato.com

North Dakota City to Accept Cryptocurrencies for Utility Bill Payments

Williston hopes to expand bill payment options if interest and volume for crypto payments are significant. Williston, a city in North Dakota, plans to accept cryptocurrencies for utility bills online payments, becoming the first in the state to adopt crypto assets. According to City Finance Director Hercules Cummings, the city...