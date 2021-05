The world of motorsports stretches across the globe, with drivers facing off in different series of all shapes and sizes. And while our European friends may have a particular fascination with Formula 1 and endurance racing, America does things a little differently. On this side of the pond, no form of motorsports is more popular than NASCAR. Since 1948, we’ve watched as these stock cars have battled it out on dirt tracks, ovals, and superspeedways with some of the most famous drivers of all time behind the wheel. Today is a special day in the sport however, as we gear up to watch the debut of the NASCAR Next Gen Cup Series cars. Of particular interest for our readers, this means we get to enjoy our first taste of the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Next Gen Ford Mustang race cars.