NCAA to allow 100% attendance in baseball, softball championships

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Junior Jenna Knight of the Bryant University volleyball program will represent Bryant Athletics at the NCAA Career in Sports Forum at the end of this month. The forum will be held virtually this year on May 26-28. The forum is open to junior and senior student-athletes who are nominated through their school or conference. Hundreds of student-athletes attend the forum each year and 2021 marks the second consecutive year that it will be held virtually. The unique virtual programming experience will help student-athletes chart their career paths while presenting various opportunities for attendees to learn from current industry leaders. Notable speakers will cover topics and more to prepare attendees for success like; self-awareness and its role in professional development, practical approaches to the sports job search, personal branding, developing a career plan, and managing yourself as a professional in the sports industry. To best portray these topics, the forum will offer online panels, engaging breakout sessions, and keynote presentations, and facilitated discussions. Program participants will complete their experience with a thorough understanding of athletics as a career path and where they best fit into the industry's landscape.