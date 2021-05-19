2022 Toyota Corolla Cross for the U.S. Market Will Be Made in Alabama

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it expects battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to make up 15% of total U.S. sales by 2030. The Japan-based auto maker said that including hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV), 70% of the combined Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold will be electrified by 2030. Globally, Toyota expects to sell 8 million electrified vehicles by 2030, including 2 million BEVs and FCEVs. Toyota's U.S.-listed stock rose 2.6% in premarket trading, after the company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit that more than doubled and was well above expectations. The stock has lost 1.5% year to date through Tuesday, while shares of U.S.-based rival General Motors Co. have soared 33.8%, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF has edged up 0.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.5%.