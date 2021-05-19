R.L. Stine Reveals Major Way Netflix’s Fear Street Movies Will Differ From The Books

Of all the comic book adaptations that Robert Downey Jr. could have lent his time and name recognition to in the aftermath of Avengers Endgame, Netflix's serialized take on Jeff Lemire's DC/Vertigo series Sweet Tooth will likely always feel like a offbeat pick for the mega-celeb to get behind with wife and producer partner Susan Downey. But by all means, it looks like a match made in heaven, with the Downey's serving as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard). It also looks like a slightly less disturbing version of the source material, and that was apparently an intentional choice.