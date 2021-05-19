newsbreak-logo
R.L. Stine Reveals Major Way Netflix’s Fear Street Movies Will Differ From The Books

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
 9 hours ago
We’ve already seen author R.L. Stine’s work adapted for the screen in great detail with the Goosebumps series, but when co-writer/director Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy was announced, no one knew what to expect. Now, with a campaign of marketing slowly revealing the three films, as well as their intent, these 2021 Netflix original films will differ from the books in one key way. Brace yourselves, as Fear Street is about to get a little more grown up, as noted by the author who started it all.

