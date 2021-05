SHERMAN — The Sherman Library is hosting its second annual golf fundraiser. It will be held at the Hollow Brook Golf Club, 1060 Oregon Road, Cortland Manor, N.Y., July 12, from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Attendees will be able to lunch and enjoy golf on one of Westchester's most picturesque 18-hole golf courses, as well as dine, network and possibly win prizes, an announcement said.