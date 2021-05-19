newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Government

Lieutenant Governor Husted talks jobs in Mentor roundtable

By Clay LePard
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7oXl_0a4q0O0H00

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made several stops in Northeast Ohio Wednesday, touting career, technical and vocational education as a way to address the ongoing hiring issue for businesses.

For some business owners, the shortage of qualified candidates predates the pandemic, while others are dealing with the onslaught now, incentivizing openings with sign-up bonuses and other new perks.

Right now on the OhioMeansJobs website , nearly 95,000 jobs are listed which pay at least $50,000/year. Another 2,800 internships are listed as well.

Leaders of local technical colleges and students took part in a roundtable discussion to tout one way to combat the worker shortage: Ohio's new high school "tech internship program," which gives employers the chance to connect with students and offer them positions focusing on specialties such as software and cybersecurity.

“We have pathways to free college, free industry certifications, and there’s a huge need for it,” Husted said. “We have to produce the next generation of talent.”

Those with Auburn Career Center, Lake Erie College, Malish Corporation, and Cornerstone IT were among those on hand to talk about their high school tech internship program.

“There’s just a skills gap that isn’t being fulfilled,” Jeff Slavkovsky, executive director of career and technical education at Auburn Career Center said. “People are overqualified or underqualified and not getting that sweet spot in the middle.”

Slavkovsky told News 5 his team continues to deal with more phone calls from employers than ever before.

While Husted spoke inside Cornerstone IT’s office in Mentor, eight other businesses located in and around the neighboring office park had signs posted outside, advertising job openings.

As for how to fix this worker shortage and the factors that contribute to it, the lieutenant governor told News 5 the recent shift back to the old rules when it comes to unemployment should help, as well as his current push for more state funding for technical education and career training, especially in high schools

“Governor DeWine and I have asked for them to fund these priorities,” he said. “If they fund them, we’re going to have tens of thousands of more people every year trained for the jobs being created in the economy. That's essential.”

The state legislature is expected to pass a budget on or before June 30.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mentor, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Education#Technical Education#Internships#Lieutenant Governor#Business Education#Education Program#College Education#Auburn Career Center#Lake Erie College#Malish Corporation#Cornerstone#Governor Dewine#Qualified Candidates#Tech Internship Program#Northeast Ohio Wednesday#Employers#Students#Job Openings#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Ohio GovernmentWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio GovernmentCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio Governmentspectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio GovernmentWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio LifestyleWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio GovernmentWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
WFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".