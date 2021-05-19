newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Crime & Safety

SWAT team visits school in response to student's letter (it's good news)

By Tracy Carloss
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CbiA_0a4q0N7Y00

A student at the South Suburban Montessori School in Brecksville penned a letter addressed to “The people of the world,” and because of the letter, members of the South East Area Law Enforcement (SEALE) SWAT Team paid the school a visit.

But not for the reason you might think.

In the letter, the fourth-grader named Zak wrote about how scary the world would be without police officers and how grateful he is to have them protecting him.

Tracy Carloss
The letter Zak wrote that got the SWAT team's attention.

He wrote, ”Not a lot of people like police officers these days, and I don’t understand why."

He said in the letter, “if you get lost in the city, you can definitely trust a police officer to know their way around. They will help others no matter what.”

Zak ended the letter by saying, "I feel grateful to have the police in my neighborhood. The world is safer with police in it."

The SEALE SWAT Team was so grateful for the support and encouraging letter they showed up at Zak’s school, spent some time with him, took some pictures and gave him a SWAT Team hat so he would remember the day and their visit.

Tracy Carloss
They let Zak try on some of their tactical gear, and even gifted him a hat to remember the visit.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Brecksville, OH
Education
City
Brecksville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Swat Team#Fire Tv#Law School#City Police#Cleveland Police#Seale#The Seale Swat Team#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa#Encouraging Letter#Officer#Traffic Information#Major News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Ohio SportsPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Terror shouldn’t be anybody’s reaction when a police car drives by:’ Stop the Hate third-place winner AJ Shorts

AJ Shorts is a senior at Brush High School. The 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out contest, hosted by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, awards $100,000 to 25 students in sixth-12th grades in 12 Northeast Ohio counties. The competition is rooted in the Jewish value of respect for all humanity. Cleveland.com is posting the top 10 finalists. See all the essays here.
Ohio Crime & SafetyPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland woman who died after crashing into Bedford car dealership had three times legal limit of alcohol in system, medical examiner report says

BEDFORD, Ohio -- A 28-year-old Cleveland woman who crashed into several cars at a Bedford car dealership and later died had marijuana, lorazepam and three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she crashed, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says. Janelle Black, who died the following morning...
Ohio GovernmentPosted by
Cleveland.com

Two North Royalton school administrators receive National PTA’s highest award: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Superintendent Greg Gurka was surprised with the National PTA Lifetime Achievement Award. Members of the North Royalton City Schools’ PTA, administration, family and friends were present to celebrate the outstanding contributions Gurka has provided to the School District throughout his career as principal of Albion Elementary School, director of personnel and superintendent. This PTA award is the highest honor from the organization. In 2017, Gurka received the Ohio PTA Achievement Award.