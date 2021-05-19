SWAT team visits school in response to student's letter (it's good news)

A student at the South Suburban Montessori School in Brecksville penned a letter addressed to “The people of the world,” and because of the letter, members of the South East Area Law Enforcement (SEALE) SWAT Team paid the school a visit.

But not for the reason you might think.

In the letter, the fourth-grader named Zak wrote about how scary the world would be without police officers and how grateful he is to have them protecting him.

Tracy Carloss The letter Zak wrote that got the SWAT team's attention.

He wrote, ”Not a lot of people like police officers these days, and I don’t understand why."

He said in the letter, “if you get lost in the city, you can definitely trust a police officer to know their way around. They will help others no matter what.”

Zak ended the letter by saying, "I feel grateful to have the police in my neighborhood. The world is safer with police in it."

The SEALE SWAT Team was so grateful for the support and encouraging letter they showed up at Zak’s school, spent some time with him, took some pictures and gave him a SWAT Team hat so he would remember the day and their visit.

Tracy Carloss They let Zak try on some of their tactical gear, and even gifted him a hat to remember the visit.

