newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

The IRS backlog of 2019 tax returns keeps shrinking — but now for the bad news

By Andrew Keshner
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It might take 60 days more to process returns left over from last year, according to the IRS commissioner's 'conservative estimate'

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
Washington, DC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Returns#Tax Season#Corporation Tax#Capitol Hill#Polish#Republican#Democrat#Eitc#Taxpayers#Lawmakers#Unprocessed Returns#Money#Covid 19 Cases#Gap#Processing#Senators#Hearing#Testimony#Constituents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Texas BusinessKCEN TV NBC 6

IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For millions of Americans, today is the deadline to file tax returns. But this year, Texans will have an extra month to file due to Winter Storm Uri. Victims of the winter storm in February will have until June 15 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service said.
Personal Financebloombergtax.com

IRS News Release: Advance Refundable Child Tax Credit Payments to Begin in July (IRC §24)

Eligible families’ first monthly payment of the expanded and newly advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan Act (. Pub. L. No. 117-2 ) will be made on July 15, the IRS announced. The increased CTC payments, will be made on the 15th of each month, unless the 15th falls on a weekend or holiday, allowing families who receive the credit by direct deposit to plan their budgets around receipt of the benefit, the IRS stated. No action is required of taxpayers, the IRS added. Additional information for taxpayers on how they can access the Child...
Income Taxfa-mag.com

U.S. Tax Day Arrives Late With IRS Behind On Millions Of Returns

Monday brings a close to what tax advisers have dubbed the “never-ending tax season,” with the IRS scrambling to cope with repeated changes in law that offered just a foretaste of the challenges to come—with President Joe Biden pressing for a raft of higher levies and stepped-up audits. Since the...
Income Tax13newsnow.com

How to file for an extension on your 2020 income taxes

This year's tax deadline was delayed from April 15 to May 17 to allow taxpayers and the IRS more time to handle changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their 2020 returns by May 17, the IRS may grant an extension until October 15.
Personal FinanceDaily Item

Today is last day to file federal taxes

The IRS extended the tax season deadline from Thursday, April 15 to today, May 17, this year. The postponement occurred due to the backlog of millions of unprocessed tax returns. The announcement was made in March. Back then, the IRS stated there was an estimated 24 million unprocessed returns, some...
Income TaxFulton Sun

IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans say they won't raise taxes on corporations. Democrats say they won't raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year. So who is going to pay for the big public works boost that lawmakers and President Joe Biden say is necessary for the country?. Enter...
Income TaxPosted by
MassLive.com

Tax day 2021: Returns due Monday, May 17

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced last month that the filing deadline would be pushed back to Monday, May 17, about a month from the typical date of April 15. “This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats renew push for permanent child credit expansion

Democrats on Monday renewed their calls to make the expansion of the child tax credit permanent, after the Biden administration announced that monthly payments of the credit would start July 15. “We must make this lifeline permanent, which is why Congressional Democrats will continue to champion an expanded Child Tax...
Income TaxCNN

First enhanced child tax credit payments to go out July 15

(CNN) — The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday. The temporary benefit, which will be sent to 39 million households and covers 88% of children in the US,...
Kansas BusinessPosted by
Little Apple Post

IRS will begin sending monthly Child Tax Credit to Americans' bank accounts

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today that the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15. Roughly 39 million households — covering 88% of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any further action required.
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

At least 7M Americans in line to receive $10,200 unemployment tax break

At least 7 million Americans will likely qualify for tax refunds on unemployment benefits they collected last year, according to a new report. The $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan that President Biden signed into law in March, known as the American Rescue Plan, waives federal income taxes on up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment insurance benefits for individuals who earn less than $150,000 a year.