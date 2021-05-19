The IRS backlog of 2019 tax returns keeps shrinking — but now for the bad news
It might take 60 days more to process returns left over from last year, according to the IRS commissioner's 'conservative estimate'www.marketwatch.com
It might take 60 days more to process returns left over from last year, according to the IRS commissioner's 'conservative estimate'www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/