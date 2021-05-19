The IRS backlog of 2019 tax returns keeps shrinking — but now for the bad news

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced last month that the filing deadline would be pushed back to Monday, May 17, about a month from the typical date of April 15. “This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”