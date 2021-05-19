newsbreak-logo
Modoc County, CA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Modoc County Late season snowfall tonight into Thursday morning for portions of Lake and Modoc Counties .A cold low will bring snowfall to areas of Modoc and Lake Counties tonight into Thursday morning. The most significant snow is expected above 5500 feet but an inch of snow is possible on valley floors. The greatest impact of snowfall will be in the Warner Mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains and up to one inch on valley floors. * WHERE...Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County to include Alturas, Lakeview, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and Highway 140 at Warner Mountain Summit. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm surface conditions should prevent significant accumulations and road impacts on valley floors.

alerts.weather.gov
