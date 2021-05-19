newsbreak-logo
Idaho Government

Risch names small businesses of the month in Support Local Gems effort

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch announced the selection of six local businesses to be honored as Idaho Small Businesses of the Month for May 2021.

The decision to highlight a small business from each of Idaho’s six geographic regions comes in conjunction with the Support Local Gems initiative, set to take place on Friday, May 21. The businesses will be recognized for their contributions to their respective regions in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

  • Great Harvest in Idaho Falls, owned by Tiffani and John Van Orman, is known for its vast selection of artisan breads and sweets. The bakery regularly donates money and baked goods to school fundraisers, church gatherings, and local charitable causes. Even though the pandemic, the bakery has maintained its charitable operations, donating food to the local school district to support Idaho Falls families.
  • Sandpiper Restaurant in Pocatello has been a community mainstay since 1975. In response to the effects of COVID-19, Sandpiper owners Rod and Kathleen Russell partnered with the Idaho State Police to offer free meals to truck drivers stretched thin by disrupted supply chains.
  • Abracadabra's in Twin Falls is a breakfast-style bistro owned by brothers Josh and Jonathan Swain and Nikki Bourne. In the early days of the pandemic, Abracadabra’s adapted its supply chain to provide wholesale products like bacon, eggs, flour, and sanitizing products in bulk to local residents.
  • Happy Day Restaurants in Lewiston is an Idaho-based restaurant holding company that’s served up high-quality food since owners Bruce and Joy Finch opened their first restaurant in 1969. With over a dozen restaurants, Happy Day Restaurants takes pride in supplying food to wildland firefighters each fire season and offering generous discounts to local veterans. Even during the pandemic, the business has not wavered in its service.
  • TLC for Tots in Nampa is a childcare and preschool learning center owned by Dave and Elizabeth Fetzer. Throughout the pandemic, the Fetzers have kept TLC for Tots open to the community by implementing daily temperature checks for students and teachers, requiring masks throughout the day, and conducting daily cleanings throughout the facility.
  • Mountain Madness Soap in Coeur d'Alene is a specialty handmade soap and bath products company that began as a hobby and has since blossomed into a local success. Owners Jennifer and Andy Morsell kept Mountain Madness open throughout the pandemic by implementing health and safety measures to protect employees and customers, and have supported the Coeur d’Alene business community by buying materials from locally-owned businesses.

“Each of these small businesses has adapted to the challenges caused by COVID-19,” Risch said. “Their ingenuity and commitment to providing relief to the community during these challenging times is nothing short of admirable.”

