Klamath County, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County Late season snowfall tonight into Thursday morning for portions of Lake and Modoc Counties .A cold low will bring snowfall to areas of Modoc and Lake Counties tonight into Thursday morning. The most significant snow is expected above 5500 feet but an inch of snow is possible on valley floors. The greatest impact of snowfall will be in the Warner Mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Higher terrain of Southeastern Klamath and Western Lake County including Highway 140 at Quartz Mountain. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

alerts.weather.gov
County
Klamath County, OR
County
Lake County, OR
