Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Scattered thunderstorms on unseasonably dry fuels Friday afternoon and evening .A low pressure system will bring scattered thunderstorms to the areas east of the Cascades and over northern California Friday afternoon and evening. The combination of abundant lightning and fuel conditions that are two to three weeks ahead of normal dryness will make for increased threat of new fire starts. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281...282 284...285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * Impacts: Lightning and moderate to high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...281...282...284...285 which includes most of central and eastern Siskiyou County and the northwest portion of Modoc County. In South Central OR Fire Zone....624 which includes the majority of Klamath County and the western fringes of Lake County. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph except erratic wind gusts to 40 mph near any thunderstorms. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered. * Rainfall: Storms will produce some rainfall, but wetting rains are not expected. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Scattered thunderstorms combined with dry fuels create conditions where many fire starts may occur in a short period of time.