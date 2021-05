WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Some of the participants in Antietam Humane Society’s Shelter Buddies Volunteer Reading Program may be shy at first. When the volunteers start the book, however, their four-legged friends pad over to the edge of the cage and lie down. “And the dogs in the cages around them start listening too,” according to Connie Francis, founder and coordinator of the program at the shelter on Lyons Road, Waynesboro. That is followed by eye contact between the dog and child, she added.