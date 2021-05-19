newsbreak-logo
Research Indicates Unexpected, Illegal Production of Several Ozone-Depleting Chemicals in Recent Years

By Jennifer Chu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOzone-depleting chemicals may spend less time in the atmosphere than previously thought. New results point to unexpected, illegal production of several CFCs in recent years. MIT scientists have found that ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, stay in the atmosphere for a shorter amount of time than previously estimated. Their study suggests that CFCs, which were globally phased out in 2010, should be circulating at much lower concentrations than what has recently been measured.

