Sexually violent predator convicted of sex assault on a child moves to an El Paso County neighborhood
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community as a sexually violent predator moves to a new address. The alert was provided Wednesday afternoon for Dennis Eugene Hase. He is registered at 8850 Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain. Hase’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault in 2016 and Sexual Assault on a Child in 1989.www.kktv.com