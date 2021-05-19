newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Government

Sexually violent predator convicted of sex assault on a child moves to an El Paso County neighborhood

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community as a sexually violent predator moves to a new address. The alert was provided Wednesday afternoon for Dennis Eugene Hase. He is registered at 8850 Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain. Hase’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault in 2016 and Sexual Assault on a Child in 1989.

www.kktv.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Fountain, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#The Assault#County Sheriff#Kktv#Attempted Sexual Assault#Sexual Assault On A Child#Criminal History#Supervised Release#Detective T Ferrell#Colo#Eugene#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Colorado GovernmentGazette

Deputies investigate a death in El Paso County as homicide

El Paso County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after deputies found a man dead on a property in the eastern part of the county Wednesday. Deputies responded to a property in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush around 6 p.m. for a check- the-welfare call when they found a man dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.
Colorado Crime & Safetyepcan.com

Security house fire reportedly fatal

A home on Cypress Drive in Security caught fire overnight and was extinguished by the Security Fire Department early Monday morning. Reportedly, firefighters found one resident deceased in the home when they entered it. As of press time (11 a.m. Monday), the home is extinguished and cordoned off, and a...
Colorado Crime & SafetyPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman found dead after house fire in Security

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a woman's death after she was found following a house fire early Monday morning in Security. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Cypress Drive, which is south of Colorado Springs. EPCSO says deputies and the Security Fire Department responded The post Woman found dead after house fire in Security appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Crime & SafetyPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputies investigate homicide after finding body on property in Rush

RUSH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a dead body at a property in Rush on Wednesday. On May 12, at 6:04 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of South Johnson Road on a welfare call. At the scene, deputies discovered a deceased man The post Deputies investigate homicide after finding body on property in Rush appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Crime & SafetyPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed in motorcycle crash on I-25 South in North Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-25 that left one person dead. According to CSP, the crash happened around 8:13 p.m. near the exits at Interquest and Briargate, at milepost 152 in El Paso County. When troopers arrived, they found the rider, a Colorado Springs The post 1 killed in motorcycle crash on I-25 South in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.