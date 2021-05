I’d had a trip to Las Vegas planned for two years. The one and only time I had ever visited that city had been in the late 1970s, and I had always wanted to go again. So I talked a dear friend into going back with me two years ago. We called ahead and got our plane tickets to fly out at the end of April 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, our trip was canceled. We were told our tickets would still be good whenever we were allowed to fly. We once again planned our trip for the end of April of this year.