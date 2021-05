All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The rainbow beads, the kitschy rings, the friendship bracelets—all your favorite childhood jewelry trends are in again. The colorful, DIY accessory craze taking off right now speaks to our collective desire to book trips without worry and have fun in the sun. After spending last the few holidays at home, it should come as no surprise that we're looking to quench our thirst for travel by any means necessary. The simplest way to do so? Through accessories that remind us of carefree summers by the beach, stringing together alphabet necklaces and braiding rope bracelets for best friends and little cousins.