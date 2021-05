With Pride Month (June) right around the corner, UNO has teamed up with non-profit organization It Gets Better Project (IGB) to rework its iconic card game. In honor of the LGBTQ+ community, the new deck comes in rainbow hues with the letterings, “PLAY WITH PRIDE,” printed on the front. To further show its support, Mattel Games will donate $50,000 USD to the IGB, as well as become a partner for the IBG Project’s digital Pride festival, which is scheduled to go live next month. The event aims to bring together people from around the world to take part in important conversations with representatives from the community.