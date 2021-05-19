newsbreak-logo
'Today is our day to return the favor' | Stockton shows solidarity for Officer Jimmy Inn

ABC10
ABC10
Cover picture for the article

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police from throughout the state and around the region arrived in Stockton to show solidarity at the memorial service for slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn. Even though the memorial service wasn't open to the public, residents in the area did what they could to be present and show support.

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department's social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald's and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn's family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah's Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah's 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. "Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time," the department wrote. "We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you."
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said the funeral service for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn would be held at Christian Life Center Church on May 19 at 11 a.m. Inn's funeral service and burial will be private for his family, friends and fellow law enforcement. But the Stockton Police Department said it would allow ABC10 to live stream the service for the public to watch.
