The Chevrolet Corvette is the all-American sports car, and over the past six decades has transformed into a mid-engined exotic that is capable of taking on cars at triple its price. We've all seen the new C8 Stingray take on and finish off much more powerful cars. And we simply cannot wait for the new Corvette C8 Z06 to hit the streets sometime in July 2022 with a flat-plane V8 and serious power figures. Still, it would be irresponsible of us to ignore fast Corvettes of the past. Just take this 1988 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway SledgeHammer that's on sale at Bring a Trailer. This wild machine is the 51st Callaway Twin Turbo Corvette for the model year and was specially selected to break production car speed records.