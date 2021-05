It says a lot about the regard that the Chinese government has for the safety of others that the core stage of the Long March 5B, which launched the Tianhe module of that country’s planned space station, is due to crash back to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry. The rocket will mostly burn up on reentry, but large pieces could still bombard the Earth. If the spent rocket lands in an inhabited area, we can mark it as yet another crime committed by Beijing against the civilized world.