DETROIT – Ford Motor's upcoming all-electric F-150 pickup truck will be called Lightning, a name last used by the automaker for street performance trucks in the 1990s. Ford released the name Monday along with plans to unveil the truck at 9:30 p.m. EDT on May 19. The reveal will take place at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. It will be broadcast across social media platforms as well as 18 high-profile public spaces such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard, the company said.