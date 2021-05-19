newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The Benefits The Best Workplaces Offer Employees

By ABOUT Aayat Ali
allwork.space
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInc.’s annual Best Workplaces survey found that benefits that focus on wellness outweigh fun, lightweight perks such as free coffee and happy hours. The survey of 422,000 employees across 3,000 companies in North America revealed that the pandemic has taken a huge toll on the mental health of employees. Of the companies that were named Inc.’s Best Workplace, 70% of them offered access to mental health resources, counselors and other employee assistance programs.

allwork.space
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Time Off#Employee Benefits#Health Benefits#Flexible Working Hours#Wellness#Work Life Balance#Best Workplaces#Ridgeline#Sift#Ira#Employees#Work Life Balance#Policies#Retirement Plans#Management Software#Lightweight Perks#Investment#Policy#Pet#Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Software
Related
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Pandemic Accelerates Voluntary Benefit Offerings

The pandemic is driving more employers to offer voluntary benefits, with nearly all employers (94%) expecting these employee-pay-all or unsubsidized benefits to hold great importance in their organizations during the next three years, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson. The Emerging Trends in Health Care Survey found that...
Technologythewellnews.com

Employee Input Critical for Digital Workplace Success

The transition to remote work this past year happened a lot more quickly than many expected, which suggests organizations were “already working in a digital environment, we just had not realized it,” said Tatyana Mamut, senior vice president of new products at Pendo yesterday. Companies have invested millions into creating...
Businessmartechseries.com

Immuta Recognized as a Best Workplace in 2021 by Inc. Magazine

Immuta, the leading provider of cloud data access control, announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture — whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Jobsrealclearmarkets.com

How To Best Adapt to Hybrid Workplace Future

COVID-19 made remote work the new normal, giving employees more flexibility to live and work from anywhere. But with pandemic restrictions lifting, many companies now face a challenge: how do they keep the increased productivity and other benefits of remote work while also unifying employees under a common company culture?
Small Businessbenefitspro.com

Small business guide to benefits that attract and retain employees

Each May, the nation celebrates Small Business Week and recognizes the contributions small businesses make to our economy and workforce. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and small businesses create nearly two out of three new jobs each year.
Colorado Governmentindenvertimes.com

How to Increase Employee Productivity In Your Colorado Business

The most important element of any Denver business is its employees. Productive employees are what make your business successful. Unfortunately, studies have shown that employee productivity is declining in many areas. In order to be successful, there must be both effectiveness and productivity. This means that instead of focusing on encouraging employees to simply be productive, you must also encourage employees to be effective in their production, in other words, poor production is as bad as no production. So, how can you increase productivity as well as effectiveness in your Colorado business? Here are a few tips.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Fostering An Entrepreneurial Spirit In The Workplace Is No Longer An Option, It’s A Necessity

Andrew is a veteran human resources leader and Chief Human Resources Officer at BVI, a leading global ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Who comes to mind when you are asked to name an entrepreneur? Silicon Valley icons like Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Apple’s Steve Jobs or Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg? Or maybe it’s Jane, the person who opened a much-needed, constantly crowded, line-around-the-block restaurant in your hometown? All these are perfectly fine answers that have one thing in common: They founded their own businesses, taking on all the risks and, thus, are reaping most of the rewards.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Hinge Health Named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Best Workplaces List

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Hinge Health is honored to be featured on Inc. magazine’s 2021 list of Best Workplaces. The award results from a comprehensive evaluation of American companies that created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams worked in-person or remotely. In a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Hinge Health employees rated the company 92 out of 100 for management effectiveness, fostering employee growth, benefits, and perks.
Data PrivacyPosted by
Forbes

Lessons From The Public Sector To Improve Employee Communication And Workplace Safety

CEO of Rave Mobile Safety, the trusted provider of emergency and public safety solutions that help save lives. Over the past year, communities have spent a lot of time grappling with misinformation and questions about who to trust for public health and safety. While the focus of those conversations has largely centered on coronavirus guidelines, vaccine distribution and civil protests, they also have implications for business leaders as they evaluate how they communicate information to employees.
Businessmonitordaily.com

Inc. Names Onset Financial a Best Workplace for 2021

Inc. Magazine named Onset Financial one of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Inc. selected the winners of the Best Workplaces for 2021 awards based on employee feedback through survey results that focused on management effectiveness, perks and the fostering of employee growth. Inc. also honored Onset Financial with three additional...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Impact Advisors Named to Inc's 2021 Best Workplaces

Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle, and technology services, has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2021. This is the firm’s first time being recognized on this prestigious list. “Our Impact family is absolutely thrilled to receive this workplace award from Inc....
Businessautomate.org

JMP Solutions Recognized on the 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ for Women

JMP Solutions proudly announced today, their achievement of being named to the 2021 list of one of the best places to work for women as determined by the accredited Best Workplaces™ organization. JMP Solutions received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The...
Mental Health401ktv.com

Mental Health Care Requires Shift in Employee Benefits

Mental Health Care is front and center post-Pandemic! The chaos, isolation, and financial stress of the Covid-19 pandemic has elevated mental health care as an employee benefit. Since the Pandemic took hold in 2020, anxiety and depression have skyrocketed. Currently, 19% (47.1 million) Americans have a mental health condition, according to the 2021 State of Mental Health in America report, cited recently in BenefitsPro. The proliferation of mental healthcare concerns during the pandemic has caused a ripple effect in the workplace. So, how can employers respond?
Texas HealthCBS Austin

As an employee, what are your rights in a post-pandemic workplace?

Rachel alexander works as a recruiter for Facebook—and had been working from home in Austin since March. Now she lives in Colorado— a move made possible because her company has allowed her to do remote work—permanently. “A lot of people wanted to leave Austin because the housing market is insane,”...