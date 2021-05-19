The Benefits The Best Workplaces Offer Employees
Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces survey found that benefits that focus on wellness outweigh fun, lightweight perks such as free coffee and happy hours. The survey of 422,000 employees across 3,000 companies in North America revealed that the pandemic has taken a huge toll on the mental health of employees. Of the companies that were named Inc.’s Best Workplace, 70% of them offered access to mental health resources, counselors and other employee assistance programs.allwork.space