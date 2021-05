Kansas lawmakers took two separate steps to finalize the state's budget -- and move towards ending the current veto session -- with votes Friday. Lawmakers started by finishing a public school funding plan. The bill, which finalizes funding through 2023, has recommended increases from Governor Laura Kelly getting funded through the state general fund instead of federal COVID-19 dollars. It also expands private school funding to a degree -- but it avoids using a controversial savings account program towards that end. On top of that, it restricts the number of hours schools can use remote learning.